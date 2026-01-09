Port Orchard man arrested for target shooting near daycare, appeared intoxicated

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 50-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested on Wednesday for target shooting in the backyard of a home, near a preschool daycare, residences, and a well-traveled county road.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to reports of shots fired in the 8100 block of S.E. Southworth Drive in unincorporated Port Orchard, KCSO announced.

Staff members of the preschool day care submitted the 911 report, claiming that a man wearing dark colored clothing was holding what looked like a firearm. Staff also saw flashes and loud bangs coming from the same area.

KCSO deputies responded to the home and began to question the suspect. The man stated that he was target shooting with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, aiming at a bottle in the yard.

The suspect admitted to shooting the handgun in the direction of S.E. Southworth Drive, approximately 50 yards away.

Deputies noted the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had told deputies that he waited until no cars were present before firing at the bottle.

KCSO deputies booked the suspect into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment and for aiming and or discharging a firearm.

