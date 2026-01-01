Porch couch fire spreads to inside home in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says a house in Central Tacoma was severely damaged after a couch that was on the porch caught fire.

Firefighters received a call that a couch was on fire on the porch of a house on S. Ainsworth Ave. near S. 19th Stat around 1:05 p.m.

The fire had spread to the rest of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

All people and pets in the home escaped the house safely, and no injuries were reported.

TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

