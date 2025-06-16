Pomas Fire burns over 300 acres in Glacier Peak wilderness

Firefighters are working to get control of a wildfire burning in the Glacier Peak wilderness.

It’s been named the Pomas Fire.

It’s about 36 miles northwest of Entiat, sending smoke that direction.

Someone noticed the fire on June 13, and it has burned 362 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Smokejumpers responded within an hour.

Crews say it’s inaccessible by road, making it difficult to extinguish.

It is burning in an area filled with heavy, dead, down timber from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

It was likely caused by lightning.

©2025 Cox Media Group