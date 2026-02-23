Police in Yakima investigate 3 teens found with gunshot wounds

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department says that detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they have limited information about what led to the shooting.

Officers found three teens with gunshot wounds. One 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They are asking anyone with information to call Yakima Police Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 576-6784.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling at Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)- 248-9980 or 1 (800)- 222-Tips.

