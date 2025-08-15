Police: Woman shot multiple times in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in West Seattle late Thursday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at about 10:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting near Southwest Admiral Way and 51st Avenue Southwest.

Arriving officers reportedly found a truck full of girls, including the victim, who had been shot multiple times in her lower extremities. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SPD says officers did not find a shooting scene based on the information that the involved individuals provided. However, police did find bullet damage on the truck.

“The 911 call initially came out as a random shooting, however police uncovered evidence to suggest that the shooting may be domestic violence related,” reported SPD.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

