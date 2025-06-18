Police warn of fraudster targeting tire shops in Washington, Oregon

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has a warning for tire shops in Washington and Oregon.

They say someone is calling different locations and placing large orders using fraudulent or stolen credit cards.

The department says the person then arranges for a third-party moving service to pick them up.

It can sometimes take several days for credit card information to be flagged as fraudulent. By then, the tired are gone.

Police say the person is using the fake names Johnson Williams and Jake Robinson.

If you are a tire sales business and have been the victim of this scam and have not made a police report or have information on the suspect(s), contact Detective Gabriel Patterson at gabriel.patterson@cityofvancouver.us.

