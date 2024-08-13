Police vehicle used to push flipped car out of I-5 in Federal Way

FEREAL WAY, Wash. — Officers used a police vehicle to move a flipped car out of the morning commute traffic on Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Tuesday.

The collision involved multiple vehicles and blocked all lanes except for the HOV lane just after 7 a.m.

In moments, the car was pushed out of the freeway and all lanes except for one were able to reopen.

Here's a look at a collision involving multiple vehicles blocking all lanes except the HOV lane on NB I-5 just south of S 272nd St in #FederalWay. HOV lane is open to all for the time being.



The backup is two miles.

