One killed in downtown Seattle stabbing

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a stabbing in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

According to preliminary information from Seattle police, at least two stabbing victims were found near 4th and Pike Street.

Seattle police confirmed one person died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

