One killed in downtown Seattle stabbing

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a stabbing in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

According to preliminary information from Seattle police, at least two stabbing victims were found near 4th and Pike Street.

Seattle police confirmed one person died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing near 4th Avenue and Pike Street. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) May 29, 2025

