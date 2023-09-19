Police: Tukwila Amazon employee flees after slashing co-worker with box cutter

TUKWILA, Wash. — An altercation between two Amazon employees at the Tukwila facility near East Marginal Way ended with one of them being injured, and a manhunt by police.

“The police showed up and there was quite a few of them that was here, coming from this way, and came from the trail here. Then a couple of them came over and asked, ‘Did we see anybody,’” said Cecil.

On Tuesday around 5:30 a.m., Cecil says he was down by the Duwamish River fishing when he heard a commotion.

“It was a crowd of people over there fighting, you could hear racial slurs, it went on for quite a while,” said Cecil.

Tukwila police say what Cecil heard was an altercation between two Amazon employees, who work at the facility off 102nd Street.

“Two guys came over the fence over here then it seemed like it quieted down for like 10 minutes, then the police showed up,” said Cecil.

Investigators say that one of the employees grabbed a box cutter and cut the other employee across the face, then took off.

Cecil says police began searching the area.

“There were 15 cars easily and they kept coming… They were too busy looking for them, they brought out the K-9s,” said Cecil.

Detectives say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

In a statement, Amazon said, “We’re grateful no one was seriously injured during this incident and thank local police who arrived on site within minutes.”

As of noon, police were still looking for the employee who took off.

