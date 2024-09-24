Police: Someone is breaking into North Bend homes while residents are asleep

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Snoqualmie-North Bend Police Department is asking everyone to make sure their doors are locked at night, after a string of unusual break-ins.

The department says it’s received multiple calls from homeowners who say their houses were broken into while they were asleep.

Police say two incidents happened overnight Sunday.

No arrests were made.

On Monday, the department got two more calls.

Just after 6 a.m., they say someone woke up to find the first floor of their home in the Tannerwood neighborhood has been ransacked.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to another home less than a mile away in the Wood River neighborhood. The homeowner said someone opened his garage door opened at 1:00 a.m. according to a security app, and rummaged through his things.

Additionally, five car prowl reports were taken in the same area.

Police say multiple garage door openers were stolen, as well as a .40 caliber handgun.

Based on video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s security camera, police believe more than one person was committed these crimes, and they appear to be driving a newer Dodge Ram full-size pickup truck.

Anyone with security camera footage between the hours of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. in these neighborhoods, or anyone with other information about these incidents, is asked to call the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333.

