Police respond to potential improvised explosive device found in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) says a 911 caller reported finding what looked like a potential improvised explosive device at Lighthouse Park on Tuesday morning.

Bomb squads with the Washington State Patrol and King County Sheriff responded to the scene and authorities closed the park as well as the boat ramp out of caution.

The 911 caller reported seeing a coconut with a hole drilled into it that appeared to have a fuse and black powder inside.

After investigating, officials confirmed the device was not an explosive and the park was reopened.

