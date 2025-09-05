Police release video of alleged attempted kidnapping at Lakewood bikini barista stand

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — On Thursday, KIRO 7 obtained surveillance video that shows an alleged attempted kidnapping of a barista at a Ladybug Bikini Espresso.

Lakewood police say the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Guerrero, pulled up to the drive-thru on the night of Aug. 18.

In surveillance video from the shop, a man is seen buying a drink. Everything seemed fine at first, until the barista handed him his order.

The video shows the customer aggressively grabbing the barista’s arm and trying to force her out the window. The barista is then seen bracing herself on the framing when the man lets go and drives away.

Police say they tracked Guerrero down using his credit card receipt from that night.

“I remember reaching vividly grabbed her. She said, ‘help.’ And when she said ‘help,’ I let go. And I got out and, uh, I didn’t, I didn’t escalate nothing,” Guerrero told police.

In his own words during a recorded interview with Lakewood detectives, Guerrero is heard describing what happened on Aug. 18.

“It was just a bad night for me. I’m sorry,” he said.

When asked about his goal, Guerrero responded: “No, no. I get it. I don’t even know why I even showed up there, bro. Like, I was drunk, I was upset.”

Guerrero went on to tell police he was drunk and high at the time; after claiming he’d gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend.

“It was a mistake. Honestly, I didn’t mean it, like that’s not me, I promise. Like it was just genuinely a moment that I had that I wish I didn’t,” he said during the interview.

Guerrero has been charged with attempted kidnapping. He was released on bail last week.

