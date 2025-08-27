Police: Customer tried to pull ‘bikini barista’ through drive-thru window in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A customer attempted to pull a “bikini barista” through a drive-thru window in Lakewood.

According to charging documents obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune, the incident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18 on South Tacoma Way. The documents stated that once he received his beverage, a man threw it in his car and grabbed the victim’s arm after she reached for a clipboard. The bikini barista braced herself against the window frame until the suspect, who was alone in his vehicle, let go and drove off.

A “bikini barista” prepares and serves coffee beverages while dressed in scanty attire. Bikini barista stands became increasingly popular in the Pacific Northwest, with Lakewood having nine total bikini barista establishments.

The barista involved in the incident suffered injuries to her upper body and had her shirt torn.

Using the merchant’s copy of the suspect’s receipt, police were able to confirm the suspect’s identity. The suspect was 19 years old. He was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping.

Suspect’s interview with police

In his interview with detectives, according to The Tacoma News Tribune, the suspect stated he was not in the right state of mind and had no intention of hurting the victim. He admitted he was drinking and smoking marijuana the night of the incident. The man told police he was suffering through some “relationship problems” and simply wanted to see “a pretty girl.”

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf during his arraignment Tuesday in the Pierce County Superior Court.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group