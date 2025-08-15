Police release body-camera audio of case with similarities to University of Idaho murders

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Police have released body-camera audio from a home invasion that occurred a year before Bryan Kohberger was charged with murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The two cases share notable similarities.

The female victim in Pullman described a suspect resembling Kohberger and a similar method of operation — a late-night break-in at a home shared by female college roommates.

“I heard my door open, and I looked over and someone was wearing a ski mask and had a knife,” she told police.

She said she instinctively kicked the intruder.

“And they like flew back into my closet and then ran out my door and up the stairs.”

Pullman police reopened the case after Kohberger’s arrest in Moscow but never charged him. Now that Kohberger is serving a life sentence, the department has released the case files, though the incident remains officially unsolved.

Kohberger ordered to serve 4 life sentences

In July, a judge ordered Bryan Kohberger to serve four life sentences without parole for the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Kohberger was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

Police also released documents providing details about the investigation into the murders, including police interviews and a description of the scene when officers discovered the victims.

