Police recover stolen car, seize firearms, drugs in Auburn arrest

Just before 9:15 a.m. on July 14, Auburn police patrolled near the 200 block of 37th Street Southeast when they found a stolen vehicle.

Once other officers were called to the scene, two people in the car were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle.

During the arrest, officers saw what appeared to be a firearm inside the recovered vehicle.

Both suspects declined consent to search the vehicle, so it was impounded pending a search warrant.

Once the search warrant was obtained, substantial evidence was found inside the vehicle, including:

7 firearms.

164.9 grams of marijuana.

400 fentanyl pills.

6.3 grams of cocaine.

172.6 grams of psychoactive mushrooms.

150.1 grams of methamphetamine.

66.1 grams of fentanyl powder.

16.1 grams of heroin.

One of the suspects, who has a significant criminal history and was on federal probation for prior drug and weapon convictions, is now facing additional federal charges.

