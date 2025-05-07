Video shows moments after inmate escaped custody at SEA Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — New video from the Port of Seattle Police shows the moments after an inmate escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:

RAW: Video shows inmate escape custody at SEA Airport

On Sunday around 11 a.m., contracted agents apparently lost control of 28-year-old Sedrick Stevenson.

He is still on the run.

“As they were waiting for check-in, there was someone ahead of them at the United ticket counter, they were waiting to check in, and this person decided to bolt, just started running – two people chased him,” SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO 7.

Cameras inside the airport show Stevenson break free and make a run for it. Several people chase after him, one knocking over a traveler near the ticket counter.

Another camera on the sky bridge shows Stevenson speed walking to get away without causing another scene.

Officials say he took the light rail to the Capitol Hill station, where he was last seen.

Stevenson was set to be transferred to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he’s wanted on multiple warrants from a 2020 case where police say they caught him passing counterfeit bills, and found drugs and a gun in his car.

“When we made contact with him, he tried to get away from the officer. There was a minor scuffle, but he did assault the police officer,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

At that time, police say Stevenson was already a convicted felon who had previously managed to escape custody.

Law enforcement says if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 right away.

