One pound of Methamphetamine discovered in Thurston County car

A pound of methamphetamine was found after the car of an impaired driver was searched early Friday morning in Thurston County.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a Facebook post that the car was first flagged by deputies due to signs of impairment and the driver was arrested for a DUI shortly after.

After obtaining a search warrant for the driver’s blood and to search their vehicle, officers discovered the narcotics, cash and scales inside the car.

The driver was booked in the Thurston County jail for drug dealing and DUI.

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