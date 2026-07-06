Taomv police investigating homicide after apparent shooting overnight

TACOMA, Wash. — One man has died after an apparent shooting overnight in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma PD first responded to a report of a shooting along South Tacoma Way at around 12:36 a.m. Arriving officers found one man with “possible gunshot wounds” and immediately began lifesaving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries, according to the police report. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this incident as a homicide, and no suspects are currently in custody.

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