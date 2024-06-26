Police: Multiple people stabbed along I-5 in Federal Way, one dead from gunshots

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A violent and fatal incident has delayed traffic near the SeaTac rest area along Interstate 5 in Federal Way Wednesday afternoon.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, four individuals in a black BMW were involved.

The man who was driving is deceased from a stab wound, while another man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman and a third man who were in the back of the BMW were also taken to the hospital, both with stab wounds. All three with stab wounds are currently still in hospital.

Trooper Johnson told KIRO 7 that 911 originally responded to calls of a car in a ditch, with people screaming for help as someone had been hurt.

According to Trooper Johnson, everyone in the BMW is a potential suspect, and everyone involved in the incident has been detained. He says that only one car was involved, and there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Trooper Johnson is working on gathering more information on the chronological events and circumstances of this incident.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first noted the incident that was partially blocking the off-ramp to SeaTac rest area.

The incident is also blocking the two right lanes of Interstate 5 in that area. According to WSDOT, an Incident Response team and State Patrol are on scene, and drivers should expect delays in the area with no ETA for reopening.

As of 4 p.m., traffic backup is over four miles into Fife.

