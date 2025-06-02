Police: Man shot in the leg during argument over phone cord

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an argument over a phone cord early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on S. Hanford Street, near the Mount Baker Light Rail stop in south Seattle.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers treated him at the scene and applied a tourniquet.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that the suspect had the victim’s phone cord and wouldn’t give it back. During a confrontation over it, the victim was shot.

Police searched for the suspect, but they could not find him.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Calls can remain anonymous.

