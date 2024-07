Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say assaulted a group of people with pepper spray near the new ball field at Allan Yorke Park on Wednesday.

The woman was seen driving a white Nissan and had a small dog with her at the time of the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information email detective@cobl.us or call the Bonney Lake Detective Tip Line at 253-447-3234.

