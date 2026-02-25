Police looking for serial tire slasher in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The search is on for a tire slasher in Snohomish who caused thousands of dollars in damage to vehicles.

Pearl Reid says she and her boyfriend discovered that someone slashed a tire on each of their cars parked outside their Snohomish home on Monday morning.

“We had to spend over $200 on a new tire – money that we don’t have right now,” said Reid.

Police say the vandalism happened between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, with damage from Avenue A to D and from 2nd to 10th Street.

So far, no suspect description has been released.

Blurry security video from a food mart shows a man going up to a truck and bending down by a tire that was later found slashed.

Police have not confirmed whether they are looking for the man seen in the video.

The owner of White Knight Towing shared video and pictures showing damage as he arrived to help customers.

“All the way across this car was scratched, all the way across… they got the bumper really bad, got the hood,” said the owner.

Many cars, trucks and SUVs were still parked along the street with flats Tuesday.

The manager at the nearby Les Schwab said more than a dozen vehicles were brought in Monday and more came in Tuesday.

“We’ve had a lot of folks come in with anxiety, stress – wondering what’s happening in the community,” said manager Scott Gleave.

It’s unclear just how many vehicles were hit.

Investigators are asking people to check their security cameras for any evidence of suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to call Snohomish police at 425-407-3999.

