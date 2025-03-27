Police looking for help solving case of teens murdered, found on I-5

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help solving the double murder of two teens killed over a year ago, according to a release sent Thursday.

16-year-old Jahaz Phillips and 16-year-old Myion Coleman were found dead on northbound I-5 near Northgate on March 21, 2024.

Detectives need information on a double homicide. pic.twitter.com/gd4CRCgwmi — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 27, 2025

WSP says detectives determined the two were victims of murder and have been investigating since it happened. They are asking anyone with information to email Detective Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.





©2025 Cox Media Group