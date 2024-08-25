Police investigating shooting that left a man dead in the Central District of Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in the Central District of Seattle.

On Saturday, Seattle Police answered a call of a shooting at an apartment building in the 1800 block of South Jackson Street in Seattle.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and began first aid.

When Seattle Fire arrived, they took over first aid and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital after life-saving efforts failed.

Police said an altercation could be heard on the 911 call before the sound of gunshots.

Police are looking into the cause of the shooting and have turned over the case to the Homicide Unit.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

