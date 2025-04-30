Cascade Valley Hospital forced into lockdown three times in a week for ‘unconfirmed threats’

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Skagit Regional Health says they have enlisted the help of the FBI and local police after at least three different threats put Cascade Valley Hospital on lockdown over the last three days.

Two of the precautionary lockdowns happened Tuesday — one right after midnight due to an unconfirmed bomb threat and then another around 10:30 in the morning due to an “unsubstantiated threat.”

Arlington police gave the all-clear on both about an hour after each threat. The first unconfirmed bomb threat was called in on Sunday.

An all-clear was issued at 11:15 a.m. following a precautionary lockdown at Cascade Valley Hospital, which began on... Posted by Skagit Regional Health on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Skagit Regional Health now says they believe these incidents are part of a larger operation also threatening hospitals outside of Washington.

The City of Arlington added that these threats are suspected to originate from the same individual or group.

The Arlington Police Department is working closely with Cascade Valley Hospital and the FBI to thoroughly investigate a... Posted by City of Arlington, Washington - Government on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

For now, the hospital is increasing security on the campus and they are still accepting all patients.

KIRO 7 is waiting to hear back from the hospital, Arlington police, and the FBI and will update this story as more information becomes available.

