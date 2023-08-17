Local

Police investigating shooting in Columbia City

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(KIRO 7 News)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Police are currently investigating a shooting in Columbia City.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

SPD said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

One victim was taken to Harborview in stable condition.

SPD is asking people to avoid the area.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read