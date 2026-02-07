Police investigating fatal stabbing in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a 26-year-old man was killed in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on South 257th Place and found a man injured with a stab wound in the parking lot.

KPD says the man was awake but couldn’t speak and officers treated him at the scene before medics took over.

He was brought to a local hospital but died during surgery, according to police.

Kent Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and ask anyone with time-sensitive information to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121 or if you know the identity or location of the suspect, call 911.

