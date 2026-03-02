Police investigate stabbing death at Covington community pool

COVINGTON, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office(KCSO) says that an adult man was stabbed on Sunday near a pool in a Covington neighborhood.

Deputies received a call about an incident at the Timberline Clubhouse. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing.

Paramedics and deputies tried to treat his wound, but he eventually died at the scene.

Deputies eventually took the suspect into custody in a nearby wooded area after a 30-minute search.

Investigators say they have no information about the connection between the victim and the suspect at this time.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the stabbing.

This story is developing.

©2026 Cox Media Group