Police investigate shooting in Belltown

SEATTLE — One man is seriously injured after a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street around 2:34 a.m. At the scene officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on Pike Street and north through an alley, where a weapon was later recovered by police.

According to the Seattle Police Department, detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the shooting.

The department said in a statement that anyone with information can call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)-233-5000.

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