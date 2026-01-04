Police investigate possible kidnapping of two children in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department says that they are investigating a possible kidnapping involving two children and their mother.

Police say that Knowledge Norman, 11, and Royal Norman, 7, were visiting their biological mother, Michelle Harvey, on Sunday.

Lakewood Kidnapping investigation A picture of Michelle L. Harvey whose last known location was in Renton, Wash. (Courtesy of the Lakewood Police Department) (Lakewood Police Department)

Harvey has a warrant out for her arrest in California and maybe armed.

Children were previously in the middle of an unsupervised visitation with their father.

Harvey called the children’s father to see if she could take the child shopping at the mall.

The children were living in Mississippi before the accused kidnapping took place.

While Harvey was said to have taken the children to Renton and told the custodial guardian that she wasn’t returning them.

Harvey signed over custody of the two kids in Mississippi four years ago.

Washington State Child Protective Services has no orders or control over the children.

Knowledge is 5′2″ tall was last seen wearing a Nike fleece, black jeans and gray Crocs.

Royal 4’0″ in height and was last seen wearing a blue puff jacket, jeans and football Crocs.

Police are asking that if you see Harvey or the two children, call 911, and if you know Harvey or have seen her, notify local law enforcement right away.

