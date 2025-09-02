Police investigate late-night shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Broadway and East Jefferson Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to SPD, at least one victim was injured by gunfire.

Though little information has been released at this time, SPD says more details will be shared later today.

The night before, a man was stabbed just up the street, near Broadway East and East John Street.

