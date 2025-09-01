Man seriously injured in stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Broadway East and East John Street at around midnight.

There, officers found an alert and conscious victim, a 31-year-old man, with a stab wound to the abdomen. Firefighters took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

“Police determined that the incident began over an argument about people sitting on a bench. During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim with a ‘six-inch kitchen knife’ across from the Dick’s Drive-In,” reported SPD.

The suspect left before police arrived. Police say he may still be armed with a knife and should be considered dangerous.

He is described as a white male in his 50s, with curly, shoulder-length hair, a green and white sweater, and dark pants.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

