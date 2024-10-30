Police investigate Halloween threat at Mount Si High, suspect identified

The Snoqualmie Police Department has determined a threat at Mount Si High School, initially reported as a potential Halloween shooting, was a hoax, according to a department release.

The investigation began on October 29, at 8:50 a.m. after a student reported seeing a threatening message on a bathroom wall claiming a school shooting would occur on October 31.

Police quickly launched an investigation into the credibility of the threat.

They identified a student who was believed to be responsible for writing the message. After further inquiry, authorities confirmed that the message was intended as a joke to scare students ahead of Halloween rather than a genuine threat.

In a statement, the Snoqualmie Police Department assured the community that the safety of students and staff remains a top priority. “We take all threats to our schools seriously,” they emphasized, noting that they will be working closely with the King County Prosecutor’s Office to develop criminal charges in connection with this incident.

Police also issued a warning to discourage similar actions, underscoring that any individual considering making false threats should expect accountability.

The department expressed its commitment to maintaining a secure environment for students and encouraged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333, option 1.

