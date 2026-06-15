Police investigate double stabbing in Seattle’s Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that left two men critically injured on Sunday evening in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a man covered in blood near 10th Avenue South and South Weller Street at around 6:49 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers looked after him until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

While searching for the suspect, officers found a second victim near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street. This man had also been stabbed multiple times. He was also taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

“With assistance from Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), officers received information about a possible suspect’s direction of travel. Officers cordoned off the area and searched with the assistance of patrol officers from multiple precincts and SPD K9. The King County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the search,” wrote SPD. “Officers did not locate the suspect.”

Detectives with SPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit are investigating what led up to the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)

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