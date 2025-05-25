Police to increase patrols at Seattle parks and beaches, move to seasonal operating hours

SEATTLE — As part of Seattle’s Summer Safety Strategy, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration is aiming to reduce crime at some of the city’s most popular parks and beaches.

A number of parks that will see these changes over the summer include Alki Beach Park, Golden Gardens Park, Seward Park, Magnuson Park, Cal Anderson Park, according to a release.

The mayor’s office cited recent violent events like the mass shooting in Pioneer Square that left three dead and one critically injured on May 17.

Police and rangers will be increasing patrols at parks and boat ramps, and new gates will be installed at Magnuson Park and Gas Works Park to prevent access after closing, Harroll’s office said.

Alki and Golden Garden beaches will have summer operating hours from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and fires in designated fire pits must be extinguished by 10 p.m.

For more information on the Summer Safety Strategy, visit parkways.seattle.gov.

