Seattle police arrest three men in connection with May 17 triple homicide in Pioneer Square

Seattle police have arrested three men believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Pioneer Square that left three people dead and one critically injured, according to authorities.

The arrests were made around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, when the Seattle Police Department’s SWAT team took the men into custody at an apartment building in the 3300 block of Gale Place South in South Seattle.

In addition to the arrests, homicide detectives executed a search warrant at the same apartment.

Several firearms were recovered from the scene, though police have not yet determined whether those weapons were used in the May 17 killings.

Two of the men were booked into King County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault.

The third was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections escape warrant.

Police say the case remains active and is being led by SPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The deadly shooting in Pioneer Square happened early Saturday morning, May 17, near the 100 block of South Washington Street.

Police officers had responded to the sound of gunfire just after 1 a.m. and found four people with gunshot wounds.

Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

