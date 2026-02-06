Police find large drug stash during arrest in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Police Department says its Special Emphasis Team arrested two suspects and seized a massive cache of drugs and weapons.

The arrest happened after a long-term investigation that pointed to them as possible drug dealers in the city.

During the arrest, police found:

1940 Xanax pills

2 ounces of Methamphetamine pills

over 6 ounces of Crystal Meth

over 480 doses of Suboxone

nearly 50 M30 oxycodone pills

less than an ounce of Fentanyl powder

22 cartridges of DM Insulin Pump

less than half an ounce of MDMA

less than an ounce of Ketamine

less than an ounce of LSD

15 tablets of SOMA muscle relaxant

1 pound of Marijuana

5 guns, including a 3-D printed ghost gun and a stolen M-16 rifle

Stolen ID’s and passports for 14 different persons

Street sign from Linden Ave. N in Shoreline

$17,685 Cash

Two suspects were booked for Washington drug law and gun violations.

