Police find large drug stash during arrest in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Police Department says its Special Emphasis Team arrested two suspects and seized a massive cache of drugs and weapons.
The arrest happened after a long-term investigation that pointed to them as possible drug dealers in the city.
During the arrest, police found:
- 1940 Xanax pills
- 2 ounces of Methamphetamine pills
- over 6 ounces of Crystal Meth
- over 480 doses of Suboxone
- nearly 50 M30 oxycodone pills
- less than an ounce of Fentanyl powder
- 22 cartridges of DM Insulin Pump
- less than half an ounce of MDMA
- less than an ounce of Ketamine
- less than an ounce of LSD
- 15 tablets of SOMA muscle relaxant
- 1 pound of Marijuana
- 5 guns, including a 3-D printed ghost gun and a stolen M-16 rifle
- Stolen ID’s and passports for 14 different persons
- Street sign from Linden Ave. N in Shoreline
- $17,685 Cash
Two suspects were booked for Washington drug law and gun violations.
