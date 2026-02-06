Local

Police find large drug stash during arrest in Shoreline

Shoreline drug bust The drugs, guns and other items found during a drug bust in Shoreline. (Courtesy of Shoreline Police Department) (Shoreline Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Police Department says its Special Emphasis Team arrested two suspects and seized a massive cache of drugs and weapons.

The arrest happened after a long-term investigation that pointed to them as possible drug dealers in the city.

During the arrest, police found:

  • 1940 Xanax pills
  • 2 ounces of Methamphetamine pills
  • over 6 ounces of Crystal Meth
  • over 480 doses of Suboxone
  • nearly 50 M30 oxycodone pills
  • less than an ounce of Fentanyl powder
  • 22 cartridges of DM Insulin Pump
  • less than half an ounce of MDMA
  • less than an ounce of Ketamine
  • less than an ounce of LSD
  • 15 tablets of SOMA muscle relaxant
  • 1 pound of Marijuana
  • 5 guns, including a 3-D printed ghost gun and a stolen M-16 rifle
  • Stolen ID’s and passports for 14 different persons
  • Street sign from Linden Ave. N in Shoreline
  • $17,685 Cash

Two suspects were booked for Washington drug law and gun violations.

