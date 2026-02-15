Police find image of car connected to Graham hit-and-run

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Graham Police Department says it has identified a car involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday morning.

Police say they have an image of a silver or white 2016–2018 Nissan Altima SV believed to be involved in the accident.

The car is reported to have burned-out headlights and damage to the hood or grille, possibly caused by the crash.

The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. at E. Harden St. and Woody Dr. A 31-year-old man was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit him fled the scene. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver.

Graham Police ask anyone with information about the accident or the people involved to contact Corporal J. Taylor at 336-570-6711 ext. 3230.

They can also call the Burlington-Graham Communications Center at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

