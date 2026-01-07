Police find ghost guns, cocaine and counterfeiting material after West Bremerton stop

Bremerton police say a routine parking complaint in West Bremerton led to the seizure of suspected illegal firearms, drugs and counterfeit materials after officers discovered what they believe was a ghost gun manufacturing operation.

Officers with the Bremerton Police Department responded to the call on Jan. 5 and found an unoccupied vehicle parked in a way that blocked a crosswalk, according to police.

From outside the vehicle, officers reported seeing numerous firearm parts scattered across the back seat.

Police also observed a 3D printer and other materials that led them to believe the gun parts were being illegally manufactured by the vehicle’s owner.

Investigators traced the vehicle to a nearby house, where officers reported finding ammunition spread across the floor and several abandoned bags.

Police later obtained search warrants for the vehicle and the bags.

During the searches, officers seized about two dozen ghost gun frames, two complete firearms, more than four ounces of cocaine, several grams of methamphetamine and materials consistent with drug distribution, police said.

Authorities also recovered blank check stock, forged checks, counterfeit currency, materials used to make counterfeit money, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and three devices known as Glock switches.

Police said the switches are used to convert semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

Police said a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been announced.

The investigation remains ongoing.

