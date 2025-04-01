Police and family search for missing 21-year-old autistic man from Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Police and family are searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang, who went missing Sunday evening in Arlington.

Jonathan’s family says that he has high-functioning autism, but responds to his name.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jonathan was last seen at his home in Arlington along 114th Drive NE around 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

According to Jonathan’s family, he left the house sometime between that evening and the morning of Monday, March 31, without a jacket, his shoes, or his phone.

They say this is not typical behavior for him, and are worried he may have gotten in a car with a stranger.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s and Search and Rescue teams are actively searching for Jonathan.

If you see Jonathan, please call 911.

