Police: Everson man arrested for assault of woman and child

The Everson Police Department (EPD) says a man was arrested following a domestic violence incident where a woman and child were assaulted.

EPD says on March 8, they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Colton Lane in Everson.

During the investigation, EPD says an adult female had been assaulted during a dispute inside the home.

They also learned that a child was struck during the incident, and the victim was prevented from leaving the home.

EPD says a 26-year-old from Everson was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail, facing charges of assault, assault of a child, and unlawful imprisonment.

