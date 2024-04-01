Police: Eleven teens smash stolen car into Normandy Park tobacco shop

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Police say 11 suspects were part of a smash and grab that happened early Monday morning at a tobacco shop in Normandy Park.

KIRO 7 talked with the shop’s owner off camera who says just after 2:30 a.m., the alarm company notified him about activity at the shop. He quickly checked the cameras and saw as suspects ransacked the business.

Normandy Park Police say the suspects rammed a stolen Hyundai into Tobacco Studio and Vape located off First Avenue South.

Surveillance cameras captured as the group of thieves ran in and started looting the shop.

Police believe the suspects are between 14 - 18-years-old.

“It was, like sad, just to see so much damage,” said Vincent Snyder.

The suspects backed up the car a second time, creating even more damage.

The owner estimates at least $30,000 worth of merchandise were taken and says he’s looking at another $30,000 in repairs.

“The structure pretty much been damaged and stuff so you’re going to have to rebuild it,” said Snyder.

The suspects left the car behind; police say the group took off in two cars heading south.

“Sad, disappointed that people have to do that. I mean, I don’t know how people want to justify it. It’s not right for somebody to come in and take whatever they want or just break in, it’s not right,” said Snyder.

The owner says this is the first time his shops has been broken into like this since opening their doors last summer and adds they will be shutting down until they can make repairs.

