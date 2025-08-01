Police detain man accused of firing gun inside his West Seattle apartment

SEATTLE — A man has been detained after Seattle Police say he fired a gun multiple times inside his West Seattle apartment late Thursday night.

Police were called to a building on California Ave SW, just southwest of West Seattle High School, around 11:50 p.m.

Police told KIRO 7 the man may have been having a mental health crisis.

No one was injured when the man fired shots.

He came out of his apartment when police commanded and was detained without incident.

Police are still investigating to see if there is property damage from the shooting.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed against the man.

