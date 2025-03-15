Police and CrimeStoppers asking public’s help in fatal hit and run in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle linked to a fatal hit-and-run.

The tragedy happened Wednesday evening just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of East 37th Street and Spokane Street. According to Tacoma Police, the biggest hurdle right now is what type of vehicle was involved, and if anyone else has surveillance video of the area.

“We are trying to piece together what happened, why it happened... because we have a lot of unanswered questions out there,” said Sergeant John Correa with Tacoma PD.

KIRO 7 has learned through friends and neighbors that the woman who died is named Rebecca. We are not stating her full name, as the family and the medical examiner have yet to confirm her identity. Her close friend, Rick Kohl, says she was a very sweet person who was loved in the neighborhood.

“She loved animals. Yep. And she loved people, too,” Kohl said.

Kohl placed a sign outside Rebecca’s home that urges anyone with information about what happened to call the police.

Several people who live in the area told KIRO 7 they saw the scene. One woman said that, at first, they couldn’t believe what happened and were outraged that the suspect drove off.

“It’s pretty devastating to have somebody who’s kind of a big member in this community just be left in the middle of the road and none of us knew,” one woman said.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to reach out to Pierce County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.





