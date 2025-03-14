VIDEO: Car speeds off after hitting, killing woman in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information on a person or vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week.

On March 12 around 8 p.m., 911 dispatchers got a call about an individual lying in the roadway at E 37th Street and Spokane Street, a residential area near Oakland Alternative High School.

When officers responded, they found a woman with “significant injuries” who appeared to have been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were given surveillance video, which shows a vehicle of interest.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

