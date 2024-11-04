Police catch suspect mid-theft in Sedro-Woolley, uncover meth and shaved key

Sedro-Woolley police arrested a repeat offender Friday night following a vehicle prowl on the city’s north side.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man entering a vehicle that didn’t belong to him and taking property.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect toss stolen items a short distance away in an attempt to discard the evidence.

Officers quickly recovered the property nearby.

Upon searching the suspect, officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a shaved key—a common tool used to illegally enter vehicles.

When questioned, the suspect offered multiple explanations for his actions, none of which, officers noted, were particularly convincing.

The suspect, whose criminal history includes 11 prior felony convictions and 25 misdemeanor convictions, was booked into jail on charges related to the incident.

His previous convictions range from eluding police and drug dealing to assault and vehicle theft, along with unlawful communication with a minor, which has led to his level 1 sex offender status.

The Sedro-Woolley Police Department has recently enhanced its crime prevention efforts by deploying traceable property within vehicles and packages, notifying officers when the items are stolen.

This approach has already led to multiple arrests, reinforcing the city’s stance on curbing theft and vehicle prowls.

Officials advise that entrapment does not apply in such situations, as state law stipulates that providing an opportunity for a crime does not constitute entrapment.

©2024 Cox Media Group