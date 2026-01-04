Police arrest woman harboring sex offender fugitive in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department said that they arrested a woman who was harboring a fugitive registered sex offender after a traffic stop.

Police say they saw her driving around Southcenter Pkwy. near 62nd Ave. S. with no license plate.

Police recognized her as a suspect who could be harboring a fugitive with a Department of Corrections (DOC) Escape warrant.

She also had past run-ins with local law enforcement.

Police arrested her for driving with a suspended license.

Officers later went to her home and found the fugitive wanted on DOC warrants.

Both were later booked into jail.

