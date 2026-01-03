Police arrest woman for drug possession, warrants after chase through Belltown

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that officers arrested a woman wanted on drug warrants after running from the cops in Belltown.

The 25-year-old suspect had standing warrants for felony drug, theft, illegal gun, car theft and escape from police, before this arrest.

Police saw the suspect driving a car with no license plates.

When officers attempted to pull her over near Republican St. and Queen Anne Ave. N, but she drove off.

Police say that the suspect violated multiple traffic laws when trying to run from the officer, including speeding.

The suspect was located later with another person getting out of the same car near 4th Ave. and Battery St.

The officers caught and arrested the driver after a brief foot chase.

After the arrest police say that they found

1.3g Fentanyl

Digital Scale

Little zipp lock bags

$116 Cash

Mercedes car key

Items for drug use

Officers booked her into the King County Jail under warrants and for trying to run from police. Police also requested drug and obstruction charges.

