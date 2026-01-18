Police arrest two suspects after hours long stand off in Marysville

Marysville, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says that detectives found drugs and handguns after a search during a drug investigation in Marysville.

Detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) conducted an undercover investigation at a house on 86th St. NE. near 76th Ave. NE.

During their investigation, they made undercover controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a house.

Detectives later worked with Marysville Police Department ProAct Unit to obtain a search warrant.

The suspect is in the home, barricading themselves inside after police tried to serve the warrant.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman inside the home were eventually arrested.

Police found during their search of the home:

Drugs, including small amounts of meth, cocaine and methadone

Drug packaging materials

Scales

Three guns

An AR-15 rifle

A semi-automatic shotgun

A short-barreled bolt-action rifle

Both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

The 22-year-old man was booked on drug and gun charges.

The 21-year-old woman was booked on drug and felony warrant charges.

