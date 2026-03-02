Police arrest teen accused of holding cashier at gunpoint in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg Police Department (EPD) says that a teen accused of armed robbery was arrested on Saturday.

At 1:33 p.m., police were called to a business on E. University Wy. near E. 10 Ave. and N. Maple St.

The caller told police the suspect had driven away after the robbery.

Police located the teen and arrested him without incident.

They also said that no one was hurt.

He booked into a jail in Kittitas County under robbery, theft, assault and gun charges.

Police ask that if you witness the robbery or have more information, call EPD at (509) 962-7280.

